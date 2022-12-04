 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 4 December 2022

Bugfix release

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a problem with the [i]Broken bones?* card not always clearing.
Fixed porn thums showing an incorrect nominal value.
Fixed selling mood spikes not removing them.
Fixed a potential problem with one of the new quirks.
Fixed not being able to break up your last Projects murder squad.
More typos fixed; thanks for the reports.

