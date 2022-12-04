 Skip to content

Fairground Power Polyp Simulator update for 4 December 2022

Game update 1.2.1

We have listened to your feedback and are happy to update the game with the following changes:

Changes

  • Game Engine has been updated to Unity 2021.3 2021.3.15
  • Added ingame control sheet (readme)
  • Microphone - You can now use CAPSLOCK key to speak.
    Ensure that you'll set your default microphone within Windows.

Instructions

There were some complaints about instructions. Ingame most controls were visible on the display already by toggling with the TAB key. However, we now included the new question mark icon top-right which will open a modal with instructions. You can also press ESCAPE en then choose for controls option.

