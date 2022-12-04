Extra content update!

Hello!

An extra update is out now after yesterdays crafting update! Note that the below contains potential spoilers for people who'd rather discover the blueprints themselves and find out what they contain, you may not want to read further.

Added three new armor types. These are craftable only:

-Wooden Chestplate

-Leather Chestplate

-Iron Chestplate

Added four new weapons. These are also craftable only:

-Sawblade Axe

-Crude Hammer

-Crude Hatchet

-Wood Warhammer

Other changes:

-fish tin and pashet tin can now spawn in vending machines

-fixed a bug where trying to pick up a blueprint if you have them all unlocked can cause a freeze

-fixed overlapping text on the crafting menu if the descriptions are too long

-armors now show the durability min and max text on the item description text

As usual, there will be another update soon!

Cheers!