V0.5.3 - Fear factor

Got many comments about the game's fear factor is really low due to the information shown on the radar, minimap and map. As a result of this i made the following changes:

the Psycho is NOT visible anymore on the minimap

the Psycho is NOT visible anymore on the radar

when you try to hide, you need to break the line of sight with the Psycho in order to get successfully hidden. If you don't see the crossed eye icon on the left side of the screen, he still sees you and you need to run. I know this was in the original releases and people were complaining that they cannot run even though they are in a hiding place. Well, if they see you trying to hide, that won't work.

since the change above regarding to the hiding mechanism, the Psycho's speed has been reduced by 10%, this should help you to build a bigger distance and break the line of sight before you would try to hide. If the Psycho is still too fast, let me know.

collectible items are shown on the minimap on Normal and Hard difficulty. However, for those masochists who try Uninstall difficulty, tha radar and minimap wont be any help. So for this reason I made the green light's range higher around collectible items to make them found easier.

Note:

the Psycho's icon is still on the main map, using that you should still know in which garden he is in.

Thanks to those who did not leave a negative review but let me know about their problems in a DM. Negative reviews make a massive damage to the game and how is that shown on steam. I am very opened to make any change that makes the game more valuable, just let me know your opinion, even on our discord server or on steam.

Thanks to RekConsole who left some very useful comments earlier, the changes above were based on this.

Coming: