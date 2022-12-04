 Skip to content

Mindworks: The Great Division update for 4 December 2022

Mindworks Bug fixes Version 2

Build 10075334

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the following bugs:
-A scene in chapter 2 where physics appears to be talking but its actually biology doing so
-A small bug with the "Large" text size where the text appears to cut off at the bottom in some places

Changed files in this update

Depot 2211971
