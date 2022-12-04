 Skip to content

Legend of Kendor update for 4 December 2022

Game Balance Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game Balance Update

  • Red Round Shield will not work when the player already has a shield.

  • Ancient Giant's Ring is now stackable meaning the player can have more than one at a time.

  • Ancient Giant's Ring provides 10% Damage Increase on Total damage.
    (Level up bonus damage + Weapon Enchant)

  • Mini Bosses will appear more often in the game and their rewards are increased.

  • Easy Mode brakes the game. Now it properly works.

Thanks for playing Legend of Kendor.

밸런스 업데이트

  • Red Round Shield 가 이제 플레이어가 쉴드를 이미 가지고 있을때는 작동하지 않습니다.

  • Ancient Giant's Ring 은 이제 여러개를 소지할 수 있습니다.

  • Ancient Giant's Ring 은 이제 전체데미지의 10% 데미지를 증가시켜줍니다.
    (기존에는 레벨업보너스데미지의 25%)

  • 미니보스들이 등장하는 빈도수가 많아졌습니다. 그리고 그들의 보상이 증가했습니다.

  • Easy Mode 로 설정시 게임이 의도된 바와 다르게 작동하던것이 고쳐졌습니다.

레전드 오브 켄도르를 플레이해주셔서 감사합니다.
계속 업데이트 하겠습니다.

