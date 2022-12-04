Game Balance Update
Red Round Shield will not work when the player already has a shield.
Ancient Giant's Ring is now stackable meaning the player can have more than one at a time.
Ancient Giant's Ring provides 10% Damage Increase on Total damage.
(Level up bonus damage + Weapon Enchant)
Mini Bosses will appear more often in the game and their rewards are increased.
Easy Mode brakes the game. Now it properly works.
Thanks for playing Legend of Kendor.
밸런스 업데이트
Red Round Shield 가 이제 플레이어가 쉴드를 이미 가지고 있을때는 작동하지 않습니다.
Ancient Giant's Ring 은 이제 여러개를 소지할 수 있습니다.
Ancient Giant's Ring 은 이제 전체데미지의 10% 데미지를 증가시켜줍니다.
(기존에는 레벨업보너스데미지의 25%)
미니보스들이 등장하는 빈도수가 많아졌습니다. 그리고 그들의 보상이 증가했습니다.
Easy Mode 로 설정시 게임이 의도된 바와 다르게 작동하던것이 고쳐졌습니다.
레전드 오브 켄도르를 플레이해주셔서 감사합니다.
계속 업데이트 하겠습니다.
