Chest Rig Loading

From now on players who have progressed past the tutorial will always have their chest rig loaded with:

Three flash bangs ( Current Max )

Side arm in holster ( Loaded with a mag and a round in the chamber )

Two side arm mags ( Current Max )

I know some people might have wanted primary weapon/mags to be loaded too, but I am hoping this will be a good balance between the fun of choosing/gearing up your kit, while at the same time speeding things up for the player.

But as always I will be taking notes on the feedback

More updates on the way.