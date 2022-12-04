Chest Rig Loading

From now on players who have progressed past the tutorial will always have their chest rig loaded with:
- Three flash bangs ( Current Max )
- Side arm in holster ( Loaded with a mag and a round in the chamber )
- Two side arm mags ( Current Max )
I know some people might have wanted primary weapon/mags to be loaded too, but I am hoping this will be a good balance between the fun of choosing/gearing up your kit, while at the same time speeding things up for the player.
But as always I will be taking notes on the feedback
More updates on the way.
Changed files in this update