Target React Force update for 4 December 2022

Chest Rig Loading

Share · View all patches · Build 10075243 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

From now on players who have progressed past the tutorial will always have their chest rig loaded with:

  • Three flash bangs ( Current Max )
  • Side arm in holster ( Loaded with a mag and a round in the chamber )
  • Two side arm mags ( Current Max )

I know some people might have wanted primary weapon/mags to be loaded too, but I am hoping this will be a good balance between the fun of choosing/gearing up your kit, while at the same time speeding things up for the player.

But as always I will be taking notes on the feedback

More updates on the way.

