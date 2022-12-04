Sir Whoopass 2.0 - Community feedback edition!

Hello Whoopers!

The time has finally come to show you what we've been working on the last month - our first MAJOR UPDATE!

We've taken notes from the reviews, forums and discord. From that we've prioritized what we think will make the game better for most players, and then.. we did it! Here's a list of what we've done:

Main Quest Redesign



We noticed some players did not enjoy getting all the dungeons at the same time. It was difficult to understand which dungeons had to be completed before others. We've grouped the dungeons so that it's clearer which challenge they belong to, and added new quest objectives to reflect that. TL:DR; Less confusion, more fun!

Improved Overworld



We've added lots of new stuff, for example:

new things to interact with to gain loot and powerups

20+ new camps

a new area to explore!

On the forums, we've also heard that people think the respawn rate in the Overworld is too high, so we've halved it. Now you have more time to explore before the whooping starts again!

Optimization

The Overworld is also the area that most players have had performance issues, especially those with slower CPUs. So we've done some work there - playing on a Ryzen 3600 or similar processor (3 y/o, midrange) with a decent GPU should now give you around 60 fps in the overworld on Medium settings.

Improved Dungeons



A lot of players have commented that the game becomes repetitive in the later parts of the game. Because of this, we're overhauled all of the dungeons with lots of new stuff to increase variety and replayability. Here are some of the changes:

Stats: Every dungeon now has stats, such as time taken enemies killed, secrets found, etc. You'll see the new stats screen when you exit a dungeon

Every dungeon now has stats, such as time taken enemies killed, secrets found, etc. You'll see the new stats screen when you exit a dungeon Continue: Destroying an energy orb no longer automatically exits the levels. Instead, a portal will open - when you go through this you'll get the stats screen. There you can choose if you want to keep on playing (in case you missed some stuff), or exit the dungeon.

Destroying an energy orb no longer automatically exits the levels. Instead, a portal will open - when you go through this you'll get the stats screen. There you can choose if you want to keep on playing (in case you missed some stuff), or exit the dungeon. Secrets: Every dungeon now has secrets! This includes collectibles, easter eggs and secret walls.

Every dungeon now has secrets! This includes collectibles, easter eggs and secret walls. Lucy-activated traps: Another comment was that Lucy was not being utilized very much in the game. So we added special traps that Lucy can activate, to be used against the enemies!

Another comment was that Lucy was not being utilized very much in the game. So we added special traps that Lucy can activate, to be used against the enemies! Exploding barrels: before, these were mostly found in the overworld. Now you can use them in dungeons as well! We've placed them strategically so keep an eye out for them!

before, these were mostly found in the overworld. Now you can use them in dungeons as well! We've placed them strategically so keep an eye out for them! Loot chest placement improvements: Some loot chests had awkward placements, we've moved them around for more fun moments!

Some loot chests had awkward placements, we've moved them around for more fun moments! Orb Guardians: There was not really many enemies protecting the energy orbs, a bit weird since they're what's protecting The Immortal from his enemies. So now we've amped up the security; each orb is protected by mini-boss guardians.

There was not really many enemies protecting the energy orbs, a bit weird since they're what's protecting The Immortal from his enemies. So now we've amped up the security; each orb is protected by mini-boss guardians. Traps:There are more traps in the dungeons to keep you on your toes!

Flappy Knight Arcades



That's right! You can now get that sweet retro feeling, playing the old-school classic Flappy Knight in the arcade halls hidden all around the game! Four differents arcades can be found.

There are two modes, one that rewards you with a golden chest if you complete it, and another endless mode where you simple earn as many points as possible, competing with other Flappy Knight players for the top spot on the Steam Leaderboards!

Continue Game

You can now continue playing after defeating The Immortal! Since you can re-visit dungeons, you can now try to find all the secrets, loot, enemies and weapons in case you missed it on your first play-through.

New Skins



We've made two new awesome looking skins for you to get: Unicorn and Octopus Slime!

Improvements

Added Borderless Window Mode

Ass-Block!

All hats now have unique buffs

Some enemies now have better/funnier names

Decreased Demon bat boss sound effect volume

Added ambient sounds in lava cave

XP is now shown in inventory

Added limit on how many wolves can spawn at the same time from wolf dens to 2

Improved skin pricing, there are now several price categories

Added new Achievements

Performance improvements

Bug Fixes

Remap controller should now work properly

Goat could deal damage after he was killed

Demon bat boss projectiles no longer explodes if touching another bat projectile

Text was sometimes missing in IRS form

Players could sometimes get stuck behind bars in Leaky roof and Chilly Winds

A rock pile was indestructible

Equipping weapons was broken in some rare cases

That's All Folks!

Have Fun!

/Team Atomic Elbow