Share · View all patches · Build 10075178 · Last edited 4 December 2022 – 16:26:05 UTC by Wendy

Hotfix (v.44.2)

Fixes

• Fixed an issue where Dekan could hear sounds outside of his intended hearing range

Changes

• Added logic to prevent Dekan from hearing player footsteps for a short time after respawning through the Osiris gate to prevent spawn kills