Demolish or Die update for 4 December 2022

December 4 Update

December 4 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Car physics have been completely reprogrammed! The old driving physics were very primitive and janky. The wheels didn't have their own physics interactions or their own suspensions. The new car physics are a big improvement in these departments, but it still still needs some polish: the specs for each car need to be better tweaked, downforce needs to be added, collision sounds need to be implemented, and better engine sounds need to be made.

And apologies for the delayed update, this was a lot of work.

Misc:
-Destroying street objects or crashing into civilian cars no longer starts police pursuits;

