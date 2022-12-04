 Skip to content

Coin Flipper update for 4 December 2022

Offline Progression!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-The game generates coins automatically when you are not playing. You can read more on how the system works in the ingame "Info" tab inside settings.
-Fix a bug where the total amount of coins would go in the minus if the player uses an auto clicker when buying upgrades.

