-The game generates coins automatically when you are not playing. You can read more on how the system works in the ingame "Info" tab inside settings.
-Fix a bug where the total amount of coins would go in the minus if the player uses an auto clicker when buying upgrades.
Coin Flipper update for 4 December 2022
Offline Progression!
