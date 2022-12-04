 Skip to content

Bastide update for 4 December 2022

Patch notes Version 0.5.05

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Patch notes Version 0.5.5

  • Skipping log delivery after clearing the building area until all issues are fixed.

  • Pasture workers will no longer search for more animals when at capacity.

  • Fixed idle workers waiting for other builders to finish constructing before doing their tasks.

  • Fixed labourers prioritizing tree cutting when other resources can be delivered.

  • Fixed a few clear area issues.

  • Fixed a few log deliver after clearing area issues.

  • Fixed school floor visual issue.

  • Fixed issue with pasture navigation.

  • Fixed audio for close-up thunder not being tied to volume settings.

