Patch notes Version 0.5.05

Patch notes Version 0.5.5
Skipping log delivery after clearing the building area until all issues are fixed.
Pasture workers will no longer search for more animals when at capacity.
Fixed idle workers waiting for other builders to finish constructing before doing their tasks.
Fixed labourers prioritizing tree cutting when other resources can be delivered.
Fixed a few clear area issues.
Fixed a few log deliver after clearing area issues.
Fixed school floor visual issue.
Fixed issue with pasture navigation.
Fixed audio for close-up thunder not being tied to volume settings.
Changed files in this update