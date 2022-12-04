Hi all!

The focus of this build has been in reworking the overall look and feel of the UI.

To start with, we have re-done the Character, Crafting and Inventory screens.

We hope these changes are a step in the right direction and are looking forward to doing similar improvements.

Character Screen:

Functionally this should feel similar, but we hope the overall feel of the screen is improved.

The Dodge text was removed from the character details.

Crafting Screen:

Functionally the crafting has had the most change:

The added crafting requirements of the the tool stations (Work Bench, Forge, Trainers for Abilities etc) has been removed. (The crafting process had too many steps of inhibiting a natural flow of crafting items. This was one of them.)

The crafting input "filter" slots have been removed, in favour of more auto-craft rows.

There are now 6 auto-crafting rows, up from 5.

Scroll bar now functions to allow easier navigation of all the recipes.

The crafting cast progress now shows as a bar on the Crafting screen itself.

Added a crafting cancel button.

Inventory Screen:

Functionally this should feel similar, but we hope the overall feel of the screen is improved.

The colour highlight around all items has been removed.

The help tooltip button was removed.

Misc Changes:

Fixed the edge of the map showing at the top of the screen.

Fixed crashes occurring when clicking Save & Exit.

Cheers!

Phill