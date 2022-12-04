Hi all!
The focus of this build has been in reworking the overall look and feel of the UI.
To start with, we have re-done the Character, Crafting and Inventory screens.
We hope these changes are a step in the right direction and are looking forward to doing similar improvements.
Character Screen:
- Functionally this should feel similar, but we hope the overall feel of the screen is improved.
- The Dodge text was removed from the character details.
Crafting Screen:
- Functionally the crafting has had the most change:
- The added crafting requirements of the the tool stations (Work Bench, Forge, Trainers for Abilities etc) has been removed. (The crafting process had too many steps of inhibiting a natural flow of crafting items. This was one of them.)
- The crafting input "filter" slots have been removed, in favour of more auto-craft rows.
- There are now 6 auto-crafting rows, up from 5.
- Scroll bar now functions to allow easier navigation of all the recipes.
- The crafting cast progress now shows as a bar on the Crafting screen itself.
- Added a crafting cancel button.
Inventory Screen:
- Functionally this should feel similar, but we hope the overall feel of the screen is improved.
- The colour highlight around all items has been removed.
- The help tooltip button was removed.
Misc Changes:
- Fixed the edge of the map showing at the top of the screen.
- Fixed crashes occurring when clicking Save & Exit.
Cheers!
Phill
Changed files in this update