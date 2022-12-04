 Skip to content

伏魔天师 update for 4 December 2022

Bug fixes

Build 10074961

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Repair the problem of black and white impermanence burning and killing after being used to start a prairie fire, and getting stuck;

  2. Fix the problem that black and white impermanence may remain monster image after being killed by burning;

  3. Repair the innate vigorous qi Even if you block all the damage, you will also suffer 1 point of damage;

  4. Repair monsters in near death state that will be killed under special circumstances;

  5. Repair the Drug Garden Adventure. When you don't have enough money, you can't change the story;

Optimization:

  1. When the shop is short of money, delete the card and add the corresponding tips;

  2. Adventure story, and the option of fighting monsters increases the difficulty prompt;

  3. Description of black and white impermanent virtual spirit buff and increase special effect performance

  4. Adjust the special buff effect and description of black and white impermanent yin and yang symbiosis;

  5. Adjust the icon of nightmare self explosion;

  6. Immobility is like a mountain casting special effect;

  7. Special effect of meditation casting;

  8. Special effect of Daming Mantra;

  9. The special effect of the Great Sun Buddha Mantra;

  10. Special effect of attacking and defending;

  11. Power buff effect;

  12. The mad lion roars buff effect;

  13. Bodhi Mind Method buff effect;

  14. Special effect of wood burning knife method;

  15. Special effects of four Zen and eight calmness;

  16. Iron cloth shirt buff effect;

  17. The special effect of Wuxiang Divine Skill;

  18. The special effect of Small Wuxiang Skill;

Changed files in this update

