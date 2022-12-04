-
Repair the problem of black and white impermanence burning and killing after being used to start a prairie fire, and getting stuck;
-
Fix the problem that black and white impermanence may remain monster image after being killed by burning;
-
Repair the innate vigorous qi Even if you block all the damage, you will also suffer 1 point of damage;
-
Repair monsters in near death state that will be killed under special circumstances;
-
Repair the Drug Garden Adventure. When you don't have enough money, you can't change the story;
Optimization:
-
When the shop is short of money, delete the card and add the corresponding tips;
-
Adventure story, and the option of fighting monsters increases the difficulty prompt;
-
Description of black and white impermanent virtual spirit buff and increase special effect performance
-
Adjust the special buff effect and description of black and white impermanent yin and yang symbiosis;
-
Adjust the icon of nightmare self explosion;
-
Immobility is like a mountain casting special effect;
-
Special effect of meditation casting;
-
Special effect of Daming Mantra;
-
The special effect of the Great Sun Buddha Mantra;
-
Special effect of attacking and defending;
-
Power buff effect;
-
The mad lion roars buff effect;
-
Bodhi Mind Method buff effect;
-
Special effect of wood burning knife method;
-
Special effects of four Zen and eight calmness;
-
Iron cloth shirt buff effect;
-
The special effect of Wuxiang Divine Skill;
-
The special effect of Small Wuxiang Skill;
Changed files in this update