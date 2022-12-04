Gunner Spotting, Custom Pilot Images & Flight Model Tweaks

Gunner Spoting
This patch adds the Gunner spotting mechanic to the game. All helicopters that have a co-pilot/gunner will benefit from having an extra pair of eyes looking for enemy targets.
Gunners start out having a maximum spotting range of around 6km although at this maximum range their spotting skill is quite low. However, they will find closer targets much easier to spot.
Gunners improve their spotting skill as they gain ranks with their maximum rank giving them near Longbow spotting capabilities! Now is the perfect time to setup a custom Co-Pilot/Gunner and take them out on some missions, which leads too...
Custom Pilot Photos
You can now add a custom photo for your pilots. Photos are stored as jpeg files in....
#YourGameFolder#/Helicopter Gunship DEX_Data/StreamingAssets/
There are 50 photo slots in total which should provide ample storage ːsteamhappyː
Flight Model Adjustments
You can now tweak the helicopter flight model in the Game Settings area.
-
Stability - this is the overall stability of the helicopter and it's resistance to rotational changes. Increasing this value will make the helicopter much more stable in flight but also much slower to respond to control inputs. You can also reduce this value if you want a more "lively" flight model!
-
Cyclic X Power (Roll) - this adjusts how much force will be applied to roll the helicopter left or right. Increasing it will sharpen up roll response and make the helicopter respond to roll controls more quickly.
-
Cyclic Y Power (Pitch) - this adjusts how much force will be applied to pitch the helicopter forwards or backwards. Increasing it will sharpen up pitch response and make the helicopter respond to pitch controls more quickly.
-
Tail Rotor Power (Yaw) - this adjusts how much force will be applied to yaw (rotate) the helicopter left or right. Increasing it will sharpen up yaw response and make the helicopter respond to yaw controls more quickly.
