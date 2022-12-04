Gunner Spotting, Custom Pilot Images & Flight Model Tweaks

Gunner Spoting

This patch adds the Gunner spotting mechanic to the game. All helicopters that have a co-pilot/gunner will benefit from having an extra pair of eyes looking for enemy targets.

Gunners start out having a maximum spotting range of around 6km although at this maximum range their spotting skill is quite low. However, they will find closer targets much easier to spot.

Gunners improve their spotting skill as they gain ranks with their maximum rank giving them near Longbow spotting capabilities! Now is the perfect time to setup a custom Co-Pilot/Gunner and take them out on some missions, which leads too...

Custom Pilot Photos

You can now add a custom photo for your pilots. Photos are stored as jpeg files in....

#YourGameFolder#/Helicopter Gunship DEX_Data/StreamingAssets/

There are 50 photo slots in total which should provide ample storage ːsteamhappyː

Flight Model Adjustments

You can now tweak the helicopter flight model in the Game Settings area.