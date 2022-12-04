Adjust Mouse Speed
Adding label ICONS
Optimize the snow mountain model
Optimize the display of border edges
Adjust the success rate of diplomacy
The value of Diplomatic relations ranges from 0 to 200
The information bar on the left of the mouse position is updated in real time
Added a reminder when no action unit is available
Added version compatibility, compatible to load different versions of the game save and data
Increased the ability to wash when general units are combined
Command mode resource cap increased
Fixed a bug that could cause a flash retreat
armageddon war: old era wreckers update for 4 December 2022
0.95
