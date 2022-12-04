Adjust Mouse Speed

Adding label ICONS

Optimize the snow mountain model

Optimize the display of border edges

Adjust the success rate of diplomacy

The value of Diplomatic relations ranges from 0 to 200

The information bar on the left of the mouse position is updated in real time

Added a reminder when no action unit is available

Added version compatibility, compatible to load different versions of the game save and data

Increased the ability to wash when general units are combined

Command mode resource cap increased

Fixed a bug that could cause a flash retreat