Early Access Release

Voyna is officially entering Early Access! What started as an idea for a crazy new board-game mechanic in Adam's brain many years ago has finally turned, via years of effort, increasing amounts of grey hair and lots of help from friends and colleagues, into an actual game.

There's still a way to go but we have a playable game which we would VERY MUCH appreciate your help with as we continue to develop it. Please give Voyna a go, join the Virtual Holy Wars and let us know how we could make it better. Thank you!