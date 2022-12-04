Update, Version 20221204

English

##########Content############

[Butterfly]Butterfly Wings now work in the Sanctuary Cave of Bazaar. (For lazy people who want to chain jump all the way from Egypt to the gateway in the Bazaar. :D)

[Character Customization]The male SWAT appearance can now be used when making new characters or editing existing ones.

##########System#############

[Mouse]Greatly increased the performance of the Mouse Wheel and reduced the lag caused by it. (We are now using WIN32API GetMessage instead of PeekMessage)

[Legal]Added a small tool to calculate the standard lawyer's fee in Shanghai. (I am too lazy to write a separate software. On the good side, I can force everybody in my law firm to play my game. :P)

[Mercenary System]Some progress in code has been made across the Passport Scene, Game Party data structure, Procedurally Generated Item GC, and new UIs. (Still working in progress.)

简体中文

##########Content############

【蝴蝶】蝴蝶之翼现在在巴扎的庇护洞穴中可以使用。（为懒人使用，理论上可以从埃及各地一路跳到巴扎的大门。）

【角色自定义】男性SWAT造型现在可以在创造新角色或编辑已有角色时使用。

##########System#############

【鼠标】大幅提高了鼠标滚轮的效率并且降低了鼠标滚轮导致的卡顿。（现在我们使用WIN32API中的GetMessage 而非PeekMessage）

【法律】加入了一个计算上海市律师收费一般费率的工具。（因为偷懒的缘故，所以没有单独写的软件。好消息是，这样的话可以强迫律所的别的律师来玩这个游戏。:P）

【佣兵系统】一些代码上的工作完成，包括了护照场景、队伍数据结构，动态生成物品的回收机制，新界面。（仍然在施工中。）