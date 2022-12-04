 Skip to content

R'lyeh update for 4 December 2022

Bug Fixes and Changes 12/4/2022

Hello survivors!

I know I said I plan to release updated once per week, but I've been super busy refining things and fixes little issues, and felt this was worth putting out now. I promise these will start moving to once per week as soon as possible!

Bug Fixes and Changes:

  • Settings menu will now pause the game when pulled up.
  • Crate is now rooted when placed so it can no longer be knocked around.
  • Fixed an issue with some of the scalestone and ichorite ore not respawning.
  • Item overlap prompts are now smoother.
  • Ghost jellies no longer spawn inside structures.
  • Chitin armor can now be made at the workbench (was the advanced Workstation).

