Bug Fixes and Changes 12/4/2022

Hello survivors!
I know I said I plan to release updated once per week, but I've been super busy refining things and fixes little issues, and felt this was worth putting out now. I promise these will start moving to once per week as soon as possible!
Bug Fixes and Changes:
- Settings menu will now pause the game when pulled up.
- Crate is now rooted when placed so it can no longer be knocked around.
- Fixed an issue with some of the scalestone and ichorite ore not respawning.
- Item overlap prompts are now smoother.
- Ghost jellies no longer spawn inside structures.
- Chitin armor can now be made at the workbench (was the advanced Workstation).
Changed files in this update