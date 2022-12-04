Scrapping System Update

Hi

I've been busy with school stuff for some time, so no big patch yet.

Scrapping System

Basically csgo tradeups

Scrap cosmetics for Scraps

Buy Tier Bags which guarantee an item of the chosen rarity

(FYI since the market prices for most items are really low, now is a good time to buy them up, scrap them and get some better cosmetics for cheap)

Also Only Legendary Items are now marketable, but all items can still be traded

Big stuff like an intercom announcer, combat changes, new weapons, better tutorial and ranked mode are in the works...