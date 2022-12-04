 Skip to content

Software Inc. update for 4 December 2022

Patch notes for Beta 1.3.16

If you've had the issue where the game crashes at "Translating bits" your save file is sadly not recoverable, sorry. The issue has been fixed for future save files and would only happen in saves where an employee had several hundred friendships.

Changes

  • Changed wording around friendship mechanic in employee detail window and added tip about forming friendships to Acquaintances icon

Fixes

  • Saves that crash the game when translating bits are permanently destroyed (Caused by employees with hundreds of friendships at the same time), but the core issue has been fixed for future saves
  • Fixed issue cleaning up friendships when employee was destroyed that made you unable to save game

