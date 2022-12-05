 Skip to content

Turbo Golf Racing update for 5 December 2022

Level Design Live Stream

Hey there racers,
Have you ever wondered how we design and create levels? Have you got ideas of your own?

Well, you’re in luck as we’ll be hosting a live stream this coming Wednesday (December 7th at 18:30 GMT) where you can find out all about Turbo Golf Racing’s level design and construction. We’ll be running through the fundamentals of level design and will create a level from scratch; you’ll be able to add your own ideas to the level via the live stream chat.

The Live Stream starts at 18:30 GMT over on the official Turbo Golf Racing Discord. We hope to see you there!

Join the Discord and get involved: https://discord.com/invite/TurboGR

