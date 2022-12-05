Level Design Live Stream

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey there racers,

Have you ever wondered how we design and create levels? Have you got ideas of your own?

Well, you’re in luck as we’ll be hosting a live stream this coming Wednesday (December 7th at 18:30 GMT) where you can find out all about Turbo Golf Racing’s level design and construction. We’ll be running through the fundamentals of level design and will create a level from scratch; you’ll be able to add your own ideas to the level via the live stream chat.

The Live Stream starts at 18:30 GMT over on the official Turbo Golf Racing Discord. We hope to see you there!

Join the Discord and get involved: https://discord.com/invite/TurboGR