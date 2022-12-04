Hotfix release, fixing the loading issues and searches of houses

I've been made aware that some players (maybe even most players?) had issues with loading their newest game saves, as well as issues with searching houses in the villages (where the game wouldn't let you finish a search or remove your units from houses at the end).

There's now a hotfix build in the main branch, addressing these problems.

Full changelog (version 0.9 HOTFIX 1):

FIX: the game couldn't be loaded in some cases, when saved in the previous build 0.9. Thix is now fixed.

FIX: the game previously wouldn't let you finish the searches for contraband and get your units out of the searched houses, sometimes

FIX: sometimes too many Command Mission windows buttons would show up, obscuring other parts of UI

FIX: the game would previously calculate your Command Points wrong

Some people have been reporting an issue with vehicles assigned to transporting vehicles getting... corrupted (with the body of the vehicles getting dislocated). I haven't so far been able to reproduce this issue even once, but I'm aware of it and will keep on looking.