Changes:

Overhauled the vast majority of level art, improving graphics greatly

Added random puddle generation

Skin Stealer AI improvements

Skin Stealer animation improvements

Made minor tweaks to level generation

Reduced flashlight brightness and range

Fixed generators spawning inside walls and soft-locking players

Hi everyone! Thanks for all of the undeserved support recently. I hope you all enjoy this update that polishes a lot of rough edges that were launched in the initial release of Level 1. Level 1 should be out of beta in 5-7 days as I add more procedural generation/explorable areas this week.

On the topic of Levels, I wanted to apologize for being unable to meet the promised 1-2 weeks. My intent was never to mislead; I was confident this was achievable at first but bug fixes, polishing old levels, and managing all of the other things that come with a shipped game, this just isn't realistic on my own.

This is something that I would like to reinstate in the future if and when I can hire help/polish workflows. That being said, the official level cadence will be "New Levels Every Month". It's entirely possible that there will be multiple levels released in one month, but for now, it's best I don't promise that, instead focusing on releasing a single polished level.

Thank you again, everyone :)