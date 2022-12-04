-Fixed a bug where Penetrating-Thorn-equipped Gretel shoots more than three spikes when hitting the ground in a certain combo.
-Added a special SFX layer that indicates Gretel got hit by a sticky projectile.
-Now you have to press the normal attack 6 times to unbound yourself from the web projectile.
-Some arena enemy roasters are slightly adjusted in 6-2. The total enemy count barely changed, but the fodders and spawn timings are adjusted to give more breathing ground.
-Added more decorations on 3-1.
-Just-time-frame is added on Shock Shield skill. if you parry the attack in the first 4 frames, the bigger(around twice as big) electric surge will spew out from the device.
Magenta Horizon Playtest update for 4 December 2022
2022-12-04 hotfixes
-Fixed a bug where Penetrating-Thorn-equipped Gretel shoots more than three spikes when hitting the ground in a certain combo.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update