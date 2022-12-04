2022-12-04 hotfixes

-Fixed a bug where Penetrating-Thorn-equipped Gretel shoots more than three spikes when hitting the ground in a certain combo.

-Added a special SFX layer that indicates Gretel got hit by a sticky projectile.

-Now you have to press the normal attack 6 times to unbound yourself from the web projectile.

-Some arena enemy roasters are slightly adjusted in 6-2. The total enemy count barely changed, but the fodders and spawn timings are adjusted to give more breathing ground.

-Added more decorations on 3-1.

-Just-time-frame is added on Shock Shield skill. if you parry the attack in the first 4 frames, the bigger(around twice as big) electric surge will spew out from the device.