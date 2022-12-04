Originally, this achievement was intended to be unlocked after collecting all 40 gems found in each level, but due to an oversight in the programming, players were able to get this achievement when their save file completion percentage exceeds a certain number.
Now it's fixed and the game properly checks your total gem count instead of the completion percentage.
Froggo Swing 'n Grapple update for 4 December 2022
"Gem Collector" Achievement fix
Originally, this achievement was intended to be unlocked after collecting all 40 gems found in each level, but due to an oversight in the programming, players were able to get this achievement when their save file completion percentage exceeds a certain number.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update