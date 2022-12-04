 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Froggo Swing 'n Grapple update for 4 December 2022

"Gem Collector" Achievement fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10074213 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Originally, this achievement was intended to be unlocked after collecting all 40 gems found in each level, but due to an oversight in the programming, players were able to get this achievement when their save file completion percentage exceeds a certain number.
Now it's fixed and the game properly checks your total gem count instead of the completion percentage.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1743931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link