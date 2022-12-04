1.9.6 Official and beta updates

This official version and the beta version are updated at the same time, the version number is the same, in order to allow everyone to try the early stage manager, so this time there is no distinction between the beta version and the official version

Changelog

Fixed an issue where some tray programs were shown and then hidden when running in administrator mode

Fixed the issue of small arrows flashing in the previous version of the Control Center submenu

Fixed the issue that the calendar image of the skin editor was too large

Fixed the issue that when MyFinder is hidden and the system tray is also hidden, some windows are recognized as full screen after being maximized

Stage manager, which can be turned on in MyFinder Control Center (without translation), this switch will not be saved, and will be automatically turned off after restarting the program

Additional note

The stage manager of this version update is only a very simple function, and it can only be a window can not be displayed at the same time, of course, there will be many unknown problems, because Windows system software windows have many custom functions, so compatibility needs to be tested one by one.

The function of hiding other windows is only occlusion, not a system-level hidden window or taking over system rendering, but the latter will use interception to hide the window perfectly, the desktop can not display icons, because now the desktop background and launchpad are the same, just a desktop screenshot window, but the perfect hidden window can really show the desktop.

Stage manager known issues

Continuous rapid switching windows will have multiple windows displayed at the same time, and there will also be a problem with the current window in the left pre-stage scheduling list, which can be solved by achieving perfect hiding of the window

If a window is at the top, even if you switch other windows or display it at the top, it is also a problem of hiding windows as above

WIN+D or display desktop scheduling will display abnormalities

The new price will be refreshed after three hours, because the exchange rate may increase the price of some currencies more significantly

List of some features in the future