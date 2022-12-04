 Skip to content

Tengin Music Engine update for 4 December 2022

December 3 Sky Level Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10074076 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a quick patch to fix an issue with the Sky level not working correctly when playing custom songs where the 'Artist' box was not filled out. The level should work fine now. Stay tuned for a very major update later this week!

