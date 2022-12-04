This is a quick patch to fix an issue with the Sky level not working correctly when playing custom songs where the 'Artist' box was not filled out. The level should work fine now. Stay tuned for a very major update later this week!
Tengin Music Engine update for 4 December 2022
December 3 Sky Level Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
