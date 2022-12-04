 Skip to content

地牢100 update for 4 December 2022

2022/12/4_13:37

Build 10073845

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、Fix the bug that the current archive is not highlighted when switching the archive interface
2、Fix the bug that the boss cannot be transformed into a boss after resurrecting the player boss
3、Optimize English translation

