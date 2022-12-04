Thanks for Playing FreakOut! Small Bug Fixes #2

Thanks for playing freakout! Here are some common bugs fixed in the game and a few minor improvements in the game as requested by users in our discord server. Kindly let me know if you are facing any issues with the game by writing it on our discord server.

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/wDtMXBmC9K

Fixed Key menu scroll bar

Fixed key menu appearing in Lobby

Improved Interaction System

Reduced Game size from 9.1 GB to 4.8 GB

Thanks for your interest in our game!

Have a great day and Stay Safe!

~Janner (Developer)