The Enemies Update - Part 1

Early Access v0.21

Added:

12 new Enemies for the Field Map

5 new Mini Bosses for the Field Map

Fixes / Changes:

Flipped the Angle that the Corn Flake Weapon Shoots out.

Lowered EXP needed per level-up by 12%, making level-ups closer to the aimed level-up timing

Made the Grenade 2x Faster

Fixed Bird weapon Breaking when it was supposed to have more than 1 Bird

Lowered Timbs cooldown by 1 sec

Buffed Saw Blade Damage by 50%

Buffed Saw Blade Speed by 66%

Buffed Scythe Damage By 33%

Widened Chain Weapon Colliders by 50%

As a part of the Enemies Update I have decided to cut the Complex Boss Fights for now.

They may get added back in at a later date, but at the moment I haven't figured out how to make good boss fights.

Enjoy!