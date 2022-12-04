 Skip to content

Entomophobia update for 4 December 2022

The Enemies Update - Part 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Early Access v0.21

Added:

12 new Enemies for the Field Map
5 new Mini Bosses for the Field Map

Fixes / Changes:

Flipped the Angle that the Corn Flake Weapon Shoots out.
Lowered EXP needed per level-up by 12%, making level-ups closer to the aimed level-up timing
Made the Grenade 2x Faster
Fixed Bird weapon Breaking when it was supposed to have more than 1 Bird
Lowered Timbs cooldown by 1 sec
Buffed Saw Blade Damage by 50%
Buffed Saw Blade Speed by 66%
Buffed Scythe Damage By 33%
Widened Chain Weapon Colliders by 50%

As a part of the Enemies Update I have decided to cut the Complex Boss Fights for now.

They may get added back in at a later date, but at the moment I haven't figured out how to make good boss fights.

Please Consider Wishlist if you don't already own the Game.

Enjoy!

