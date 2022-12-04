Minor Bug Fixed 3

Share · View all patches · Build 10073632 · Last edited 4 December 2022 – 03:59:03 UTC by Wendy

Hot Fix

Bats in the Cave are not stuck in the wall any more.

Game mode NPC is added in the Tavern.

Easy Mode / Normal Mode / Hard Mode

Any crash or bug reported on the forum should be dealt with in less than 24 hours.

Thanks for reporting.

핫픽스

동굴의 박쥐들이 이제 벽에 끼이지 않습니다.

선술집에 게임 모드 NPC가 새로 생겼습니다.

NPC 에게 말을걸어 쉬운모드/표준모드/어려운모드로 바꾸실 수 있습니다.

기본 셋팅은 표준모드 ( Normal Mode) 입니다.

TIP: If you want to change the color of the Bloods spiling , You can talk to NPC

at the upper left corner.

팁: 화면 왼쪽 상단에 위치한 키즈모드 NPC는 말을 걸어 피 색깔을 고를 수 있습니다.