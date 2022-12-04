It has been many years since Love, Sam's launch, and finally it got its first non-English support: Korean! I know a lot of people are still waiting for the game to be translated into other languages, but Love, Sam is a text driven experience that requires delicate translation process. So please be patient until the next translation update! Thank you.
Love, Sam update for 4 December 2022
Korean language option added!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
