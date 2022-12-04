2022.12.4fix

・ When the player is a senior vassal or higher and has a vassal,

"On rare occasions, when a vassal makes a false report, the game progresses

"Fixed because it sometimes stopped

・At the time of the battle, even if the daimyo of the main family died in battle and no successor was created.

When the successor is selected from the vassals and the said successor is a senior vassal

Fixed a bug where the character was duplicated in the territory of the head family and senior vassals.

・When a senior vassal without roots is assassinated, the owner of the territory remains extinguished.

Fixed a bug that the senior vassal family continued (the territory of the senior vassal was returned to the head family)

・Other minor additions and corrections