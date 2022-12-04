5.528 Juice, Upgrades, And MP

New AI War 2 build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.528_Juice.2C_Upgrades.2C_And_MP

This one has a couple of fixes for multiplayer, thanks to Badger. This also includes updates to his Dyson Sidekick mod to help with balance. It also includes a new sandbox mode for Necromancer which is super OP, but interesting.

Lots of updates to NR SirLimbo's various mods, including Ship Line Upgrades, AMU, and others.

Dismiss has fixed a few bugs in the main game, added a new cheat command, and then also updated his own mods, including Points of Interest.

There's a new mod in here as well from @Juic3 that formats (and edits when needed) the journal entries to be more consistently in-game character and not 4th wall breaking. Thanks to Dismiss for adding that in. Sounds like feedback is desired.

More to come soon. Enjoy!

