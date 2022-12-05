Early Access Patch - 14

Slow living with Princess is in Early Access, which means we're actively working on it based on our plans and your feedback. We expect to keep adding contents, while expanding the story and fine-tuning all aspects of the experience. Here are our latest patch note!

Bug fix:

Fixed the processing of chests at the 3rd level.

Items stored in unopened storage will be sent to the shelf. Corrected Living Wood purchase price.

After the update is applied, display of money in possession will be normal. Changed materials required for the installation of the 8th herb plant.

Fixed the error when going up to the second floor of the herb store while the store was open.

Fixed the error where ore and fuel can be multiplied in Oven.

Adjusted the touch position for scrolling the items in the store.

Fixed damage calculation for long-range attacks of monsters.

Fixed the boss names when switching languages.

Adjusted process when collecting in fields, Herb Plants, and Mushroom Logs.

Fixed typos and blank messages in descriptions.

We appreciate all of your feedback!

Let's have a happy slow life!

