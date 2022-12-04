 Skip to content

Aurora Chronicles update for 4 December 2022

Aurora Patch 2.0 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good evening everyone today the new patch 2.0 has dropped for Aurora Chronicles below listed are a few details regarding the update.
There are 3 new enemies entering the world Orellia they are the Necromancer, Elemental Golem as well as the Demon Bat each have different characteristics and play styles which will force the player to adjust to each situation.
NecroMancer
The Necromancer has 2 abilities the first is a wall which blocks you from passing and has a slight chance to hurt you if you collide.
The 2nd ability the necromancer summons a wall of deathfire if the player gets too close and if you so happen to collide with this fire you will take heavy damage.
The trick to beating necromancer is to only attack during the wall summon and not the deathfire.

The Demon Bat is another fast enemy such as the goblin he will fly around your head and distract you from stronger enemies but alas they are easy to deal with.

The Elemental Golem is a big brute like the reaper , he attacks with a fire and ice abiity, with the fire ability there's a chance it will burn you and with the ice ability there's a chance it will freeze you so you must be careful when dealing with this foe.

