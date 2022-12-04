v0.5.7 release - New stages and various touch-ups

Oh hey it's a new Rolled Out! update, would you look at that. Treat yourself to a whole pile of new stages, and some various tweaks and stuff we've been doing for the past while.

Yes we know Morris is still invisible, sorry! Patch soon..hopefully. I mean it can't take 6 months again, right? Yeeah sorry about that - a lot of stuff has happened for me (Alice) in the past several months and (without getting too much into details), I just haven't had the same kind of time as what I had nearer the start of the year - I haven't abandoned Rolled Out, promise - this game's still very much a passion project for all of us and I apologize for not really mentioning this sooner (it's scary!).

Uses Unreal Engine 4.27.2

Uses stage config v0.5.0

Uses course config v0.2.0

Added

Enabled the Unreal Engine console (Press backtick to use it)

Stage times are now recorded more precisely (The game still simulates at 120 ticks/second, but on the last tick when crossing the goal, the percentage of the way through the tick in which you crossed the goal is now used for sub-tick precision)

There's a new toggle for manual camera movement, if you prefer to control the camera with a joystick/mouse (Adjust sensitivity in the controls menu)

You can now bind DPad inputs, finally

Various new stages

Changed

The main menu now has unique music

Quaternions are now normalized when loading a stage config

Coins are now placed where their hitbox is, rather than above it

Physics have been slightly tweaked Because of this, we are wiping leaderboards for this update. Sorry! This will be the last global leaderboard wipe.

Some stages have been tweaked too

Removed

Removed ambient volume slider (it was never used)

Removed "Show level select" input binding (it was also never used aside from some old internal-debug stuff)

Fixed