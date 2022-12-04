Minor Bug Fixed 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10073312 · Last edited 4 December 2022 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hot Fix

Crash while navigating items with a controller is fixed.

Added Dragon's Lost Amber Item.

Red Scroll (one of the active items) has been properly updated. Now it shoots fiery balls everywhere.

RED ROUND SHIELD (one of the active items) was overpowered too much.

Basically it made a player invincible.

Its required HP has changed from 1 to 3 to add 1 shield.

Any crash or bug reported on the forum should be dealt with in less than 24 hours.

Thanks for reporting.

Also, any kind of feedback are all welcomed!

핫픽스

컨트롤러로 아이템 고를때 생기는 크래쉬를 해결했습니다.

드래곤의 잃어버린 호박석 아이템이 추가되었습니다.

빨간 스크롤(사용아이템 중 하나) 이 업데이트 되었습니다. 이제 정상적으로 불꽃을 쏩니다.

빨간 동그란 방패(사용아이템 중 하나)가 오버파워였습니다.

기존 : 1체력 -> 1쉴드

업데이트후: 3체력 -> 1쉴드

계속 밸런스 체크중이며 새로운 컨텐츠 또한 추가되고 있습니다.

한글패치도 조금만 더 기다려 주세요.

스팀포럼에 올려주시는 버그나 크래쉬들은 24시간안에 해결하겠습니다.

그리고 어떤 종류의 피드백도 전부 감사히 받겠습니다.

감사합니다.