Version 1.8.4 - Mazing Hotfixes

Fixes & Improvements

In Mazing , creeps speed up each wave. Players were noting creeps were speeding up too fast, especially in later waves, so we scaled it back by roughly 5% to 10% (depending on the stage of the game).

, creeps speed up each wave. Players were noting creeps were speeding up too fast, especially in later waves, so we scaled it back by roughly 5% to 10% (depending on the stage of the game). In Casual Mode , what wave each player is on is now listed on the Scoreboard .

, what wave each player is on is now listed on the . Attempted a fix that may reduce the chance of missed events/inputs in Multiplayer. If this works, this may reduce desyncs. Fingers crossed.

Fixed creeps would suddenly ignore the laws of physics and bypass the mazing grid entirely.

Fixed Mazing Campaign unlocking out of order.

unlocking out of order. Fixed Damage Chart not working for Current & Previous.

not working for Current & Previous. Fixed selecting Random Map in Singleplayer Mazing resulting in a Non-Mazing Map.

in Singleplayer Mazing resulting in a Non-Mazing Map. Fixed shorter Lengths not accounting for the scaling Blocker Gain .

not accounting for the scaling . Fixed trying to build a tower on a Trickery Clone while at Max Blocker Cap would prevent you from building the tower.

would prevent you from building the tower. Fixed Mazing Teams Map Previews showing up as blank screens when zoomed in.

Map Previews showing up as blank screens when zoomed in. Fixed some error log spam on Winter & Temple .

. Fixed camera bounds on Temple cutting off Players 4 & 8 from accessing their maps properly.

cutting off Players 4 & 8 from accessing their maps properly. Fixed Co-op Entries on the Leaderboard not showing up.

not showing up. Chinese, Japanese, German localization for the Mazing DLC applied. More languages will be applied over the next few weeks, as well as the updated Specialization tooltips.

We're also aware of the price of the DLC being higher than intended in certain regions; we've submitted the request to Valve, hopefully they'll get it fixed soon.

If you've reported a bug that hasn't been fixed in the above patch, worry not, we're working on them internally. There'll probably be a Version 1.8.5 with more fixes later this week.

So far, reception to the Mazing DLC has been fairly positive. The game has been a lot more active, and a lot of people have been telling us personally they enjoy the game, even directly after reporting a bug, which has been really energizing for us.

If you can, leave us a review on the DLC Store Page. The more reviews, the more visibility, and the more players we'll likely have!