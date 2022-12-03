 Skip to content

Warlordocracy update for 3 December 2022

Warlordocracy Early Access v2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10073047

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to Docangle for reporting a shit ton of bugs, also GGanbu Ni player 001. A couple other improvements, like now you have the option to pour out bottles of poison to reuse the bottle (instead of drinking it).

Complete list of fixes:

-Fixed rare code problem where party members or inventory would disappear when changing maps (I think).
-Fixed script problem with Smithing ability (caused by requiring a hammer in a previous patch).
-Obtainable items are now shown in dialogue window pics for abilities like crafting and foraging.
-If "objGive" script command stacks with another object in inventory, that object ID gets selected.
-Added option to pour out bottles of poison to reuse the bottle (instead of drinking it).

Changed files in this update

