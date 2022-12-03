 Skip to content

Scarlet Hollow update for 3 December 2022

Another round of hotfixes

Build 10072992

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Layering issues, a couple of missing sprites, and a couple of messed up variables around the major decision! For the latter, if you ran into an obvious issue at the tail end of the ep (error screen or dialogue that didn't make sense given your choices) you might want to replay from the big choice!

