Welcome to Free Will update for 12 December 2022

Welcome to Free Will - Episode 3 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10072948 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to Free Will - Episode 3 "Cabin Fever" is now live for everyone!
Check out the store page - Store page

The DLC will start downloading after you restart your Steam.
If you have automatic updates enabled then the DLC should download automatically.
If it does not, you will have to download the update manually.

Hope you're gonna enjoy the story and support me with my future projects!

For more info visit my Twitter and Website
Share your experience on my Discord.
If you have any bugs in the game report them to me directly on my Discord server.

With love!
Mr Strangelove.

