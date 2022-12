Share · View all patches · Build 10072916 · Last edited 3 December 2022 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Added new SAS mode

Added new sounds

Rebuilt and improved menus

Optimized a little more

Fixed some bugs

Details of the new SAS mode:



new zombies

New zombie variants

Protections inspired by the Sas Zombie game

Items collectable by the map

No campaign mode