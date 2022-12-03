In-game achievements update

I’ve been working on adding a custom achievement system for future projects and decided to test it with this good old abominatio… err,game. I settled on in-game achievements over Steam ones so the feature remains avalaible to the plenty of (2 or 3) people that buy the Itch.io or Gamejolt versions of “Me and my Eldritch Parasite”. This update also adds a screen where you can view the achievement’s conditions and your current progress.



The requirements for the achievements do not check for progress before the update (mostly because a system to check for that kinda didn’t exist in the old version), so returning players will have to meet the Eternal Residence’s lovely hosts once again.

Additionally, this update adds a few minor changes:

Reworked an animation in the bedroom area that caused slight flashing lights on larger screens.

“Go to sleep” option in the bedroom area takes you to the title screen instead of closing the game.

That sound all, but, since I got you attention, have a self-promotion for the remake of and old game with a similar artstyle to “Me and my Eldritch Parasite”, but a more linear and streamlined gameplay (sort of):

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2050150/Siphonopolis/