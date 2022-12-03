Version 1.02 Revision 2

Happy holiday season!

We've again revised Jacob's Quest and released a new patch.

New feature-

-The Auto-Battle feature has been restored, you can now choose battle mode on new game only. Once set, it can not be changed without starting a new game. This restriction we are working on addressing in a future update.

Changes and Fixes-

-Moved the Battle Control indicator from the HUD to the World Map HUD.

-During Battle, Battle Control is renamed to Control. The option to change Battle Control mode on the fly is being worked on and will be addressed in the future.

-Fixed quake sfx on intro

-Fixed crash when showing key items before getting the tree branch.

-Scanlines and post-processing is now applied to the title screen as it was missing before.

-Incorrect naming when obtaining Meteor and Ultimate spells fixed.

-Fixed incorrect game over music playing.

-Fixed spelling error when minotaur appears from 'Suprise' to 'Surprise'.

-Added 'Burning in Your Eyes' original soundtrack in bonus folder.

-Added Wallpaper in bonus folder.

Happy Questing!