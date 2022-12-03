Version 1.02 Revision 2

Happy holiday season!
We've again revised Jacob's Quest and released a new patch.
New feature-
-The Auto-Battle feature has been restored, you can now choose battle mode on new game only. Once set, it can not be changed without starting a new game. This restriction we are working on addressing in a future update.
Changes and Fixes-
-Moved the Battle Control indicator from the HUD to the World Map HUD.
-During Battle, Battle Control is renamed to Control. The option to change Battle Control mode on the fly is being worked on and will be addressed in the future.
-Fixed quake sfx on intro
-Fixed crash when showing key items before getting the tree branch.
-Scanlines and post-processing is now applied to the title screen as it was missing before.
-Incorrect naming when obtaining Meteor and Ultimate spells fixed.
-Fixed incorrect game over music playing.
-Fixed spelling error when minotaur appears from 'Suprise' to 'Surprise'.
-Added 'Burning in Your Eyes' original soundtrack in bonus folder.
-Added Wallpaper in bonus folder.
Happy Questing!
Changed files in this update