Build 478: Patch Notes

Game Tip:
You can display the compass and ammo status by pressing “T”. It can be set to toggle or press/hold in settings.
SUMMARY OF CHANGES:
- Added: Capture stages to in-game map showing number of stages and number completed
- Fixed: Pressing TAB while endgame screen displayed would permanently hide it
- Improved: Improved in-game map responsiveness
- Changed: Merville battery garden objective area to make camping harder
- Changed: Added additional spectator cameras to Merville Battery
- Changed: Updated left-flank boundaries to Lion-sur-Mere to improve player navigation
KNOWN ISSUES
- Cursor sometimes get stuck on screen
- Weapons and hands are temporarily invisible when first entering a map after a major update or install. Please be patient while the caching completes.
- Cursor and icons can "ghost" over the screen after playing for some time. We are actively investigating this bug. Please let us know if it happens with as much detail as possible
You can give us feedback by commenting on the discussion thread or in the feedback thread in our growing discord community at discord.gg/vanguardww2
