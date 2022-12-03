Build 478: Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Game Tip:

You can display the compass and ammo status by pressing “T”. It can be set to toggle or press/hold in settings.

SUMMARY OF CHANGES:

Added: Capture stages to in-game map showing number of stages and number completed

Fixed: Pressing TAB while endgame screen displayed would permanently hide it

Improved: Improved in-game map responsiveness

Changed: Merville battery garden objective area to make camping harder

Changed: Added additional spectator cameras to Merville Battery

Changed: Updated left-flank boundaries to Lion-sur-Mere to improve player navigation

KNOWN ISSUES

Cursor sometimes get stuck on screen

Weapons and hands are temporarily invisible when first entering a map after a major update or install. Please be patient while the caching completes.

Cursor and icons can "ghost" over the screen after playing for some time. We are actively investigating this bug. Please let us know if it happens with as much detail as possible

You can give us feedback by commenting on the discussion thread or in the feedback thread in our growing discord community at discord.gg/vanguardww2