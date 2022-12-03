EA v0.10 Locomotion and melee

New update for The siege of Brimir with focus on the player. The focus here has been the melee attacks and the locomotion system.

Completely new locomotion system with better animations, VFX , sounds and control.

Autolock on enemies, now you can autolock on the enemies using the middle mouse button or the gamepad right stick button. When in autolock mode, if an enemy is killed it will automatically select a new one in range.

New melee attacks much more fluid. Different animations while running, standing or jumping. Now the melee attack has its own independent button Q(Keyboard ) / X (Xbox gamepad).

Dodge/teleport new teleport ability that can be used to get close to the enemies and make amazing combos together with the melee attacks.

Added surivial 3 map called Alien playground. In this map you will play inside one of yours installations with some humans that have been captured, you will use them to train.

Follow the tutorial to see the changes in the player control.

This is the first part of the Player updates, now I covered the melee system and the next part will be to improve the skills like the laser, plasma, etc and add new ones.