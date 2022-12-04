Infinimine Ver.56

-Added Block Records UI

-Replaces the Guild Historical Display in guild that was getting out of hand

-Displays Personal/Guild/Guild Block Leader Values

-Fixed server bug with async damage/results that could result in a null

-Re-fixed the Disconnect that could happen when mine is resetting and player teleports or uses skill

-Possibly fixed bug with ending up in progress Tier while in farm tier when lowest progress party member tiers up

-Fixed issue with smart sell not detecting the correct Item level when comparing gear to sell

-Smart Sell now takes gear condition into account

-Tuned the Ore Generator to give Epic blocks spawns a better chance of spawning

-Added a new Caidicus track - Losing Colour

-All issues with not auto progressing to next farm tier and next progress tier should be fixed