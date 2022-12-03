 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dark Desire 5 update for 3 December 2022

DD5 EP02 - Voices Added (Cindy v2, Kevin and Jeff)

Share · View all patches · Build 10072509 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

DD5 EP02 - Voices Added (Cindy v2, Kevin and Jeff)

Cindy has a special role and she'll get two voices, Cindy v1 - original and Cindy v2 (new voice)
Cindy v1 will be available later, as soon as the audio is ready.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2210451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link