DD5 EP02 - Voices Added (Cindy v2, Kevin and Jeff)
Cindy has a special role and she'll get two voices, Cindy v1 - original and Cindy v2 (new voice)
Cindy v1 will be available later, as soon as the audio is ready.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
DD5 EP02 - Voices Added (Cindy v2, Kevin and Jeff)
Cindy has a special role and she'll get two voices, Cindy v1 - original and Cindy v2 (new voice)
Cindy v1 will be available later, as soon as the audio is ready.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update